An arctic cold blast is expected to flow into our region beginning Saturday night, Jan. 28. The very cold weather is expected into next week.
Clatsop County Emergency Management Department has coordinated with the Oregon Deppartment of Human Services to temporarily expand staffing at the Astoria Warming Center during the day.
The Astoria Warming Center will be open 24 hours a day starting Sunday, January 29 and ending Wednesday morning, February 1.
“We thank the Oregon Dept. of Human Services for once again providing us with staffing and meals during a cold weather event. This kind of support can save lives,” Clatsop County emergency management Director Justin Gibbs said.
Temperatures are expected to reach below freezing on Sunday and Monday nights in parts of Clatsop County with wind chills in the upper teens on Sunday morning and lower 20’s on Monday morning. Significant precipitation is not forecasted.
Due to freezing temperatures, shelter hours are being adjusted. From Thursday, January 26 to Wednesday, February 1:
Seaside Warming Center will open earlier at 4 p.m. and will close the following morning at 8:30 a.m. The center is located at 1530 S. Roosevelt Drive.
Seaside Helping Hands Drop-In Center will open during the day until 4 p.m.
The Astoria Warming Center will expand services to 24 hours a day from Sunday, January 29 through 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 1. The Astoria Warming Center is located at 1076 Franklin Avenue.
LiFEBoat services will be closed during this cold weather event due to planned repairs.
For more information, contact 2-1-1 or visit the Clatsop County website.
