The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.

Freezing Rain

WHAT

Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to  one tenth of an inch.

WHERE

Lower Columbia including Clatskanie and St. Helens.

IMPACTS

Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges arepossible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

