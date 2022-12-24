The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.
WHAT
Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
WHERE
Lower Columbia including Clatskanie and St. Helens.
IMPACTS
Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges arepossible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
