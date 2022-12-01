Bands of showers will move over the area through this afternoon, each bringing periods of rain and snow, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
"As it stands, most of the interior valleys will see mainly rain, but with heavier showers may see some light snow fall," the NWS Special Weather Statement reads.
At elevations below 500 feet, snow will be short-lived and accumulations will be minimal as temperatures remain above freezing.
Above 500 feet, accumulations up to 0.25 inch are possible, and higher amounts as you move up in elevation.
While snow may not be falling, roadways may still become slick so travel with caution.
The adverse weather caused the Rainier and Vernonia School Districts to close and the Clatskanie School District to place bus runs on snow routes on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Find current road conditions by dialing 5-1-1 or visiting TripCheck.com.
