Sun breaks and high clouds open this week in Columbia County.
A flow from the Pacific Ocean over Oregon will bring mostly clear and warming conditions to our area. Temperatures are expected to peak into the low seventies with drifting clouds and sunshine through midweek.
Look for rain into the Memorial Day weekend and temperatures cooling to the low sixties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.