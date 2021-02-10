The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch that will include a prolong winter weather event Thursday through Saturday.
A series for Pacific storms will bring heavy snow to the Columbia River Gorge and the Cascades Thursday through Saturday.
During this time snow and freezing rain will impact much of the low elevations of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.
Th system is expected in our region including in the cities of St. Helens, Clatskanie, Longview, Kelso, and Castle Rock
- WHAT
Heavy snow possible. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches Thursday night and Friday, and another round of 3 to 5 Friday night and Saturday.
- WHERE
In Oregon, Lower Columbia. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.
- WHEN
From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.
- IMPACTS
Plan on snow-covered roads.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Temperatures will gradually fall into the upper 20s Thursday night and result in any liquid water remaining on roads, sidewalks and patios freezing solidly.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
