While rain is expected into the weekend for Columbia County and much of the state, lightning storms and flash flood advisories are also in place across the state where wildfires are burning.
Experts say that is increasing the danger in those areas.
While the rain is expected to help clear out wildfire smoke that has lingered in Columbia County, A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect until 12 p.m. Friday for our region.
The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until noon Friday.
A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for much of the region. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Friday morning. However, will see conditions slowly improving later tonight into Friday morning.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.
More information about air quality can be found at:
