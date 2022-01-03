Drivers are greeted today with high water areas along streets and roadways following heavy overnight rain showers and there's more wet weather in the forecast.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch in effect through Monday afternoon for our region.
WHAT
Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. Heavy rain with a front tonight, with rain at times Monday.Snow melt from the lower elevations will contribute to additional river rises.
WHERE
A portion of Northwest Oregon, including the following areas, Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Northwest Oregon Coast Range , Greater Portland Metro Area and North Oregon Coast.
IMPACTS
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur, in poor drainage and urban areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Check http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for updates and follow weather developments 24/7 here at thechronicleonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.