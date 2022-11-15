The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) has issued a wind advisory in an effort to prevent new wildfires.
"There have been strong, dry east winds taking place recently and will continue this week, local fire officials recommend landowners exercise extreme caution regarding the burning of woody yard debris," the advisory states.
While fire season has been declared over, the ODF said conditions are favorable that a backyard burn could escape beyond a homeowner’s control.
The ODF issued the following recommendations:
- Keep any burning to small piles, no larger than four-feet-by-four feet.
- Never leave burning piles unattended and check recently burned piles to make sure all heat has been extinguished.
- Burn piles are known for holding heat for several weeks, capable of coming back to life and escaping into wildfires that can do serious resource damage as well as threaten nearby communities.
Contact your local fire department or the Oregon Department of Forestry – Astoria District office before you burn.
