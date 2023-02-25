The National, Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the region in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, to 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
WHAT
Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Locally higher snow accumulations up to 4 inches possible for elevations above 500 to 1000 feet.
WHERE
In Oregon, Lower Columbia, including Clatskanie, Rainier, St. Helens and Scappose, and the greater Portland metro area. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and greater Vancouver area.
IMPACTS
Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.