Winter conditions are challenging drivers and walkers this morning in our area.
Law enforcement agencies in the region are advising drivers to slow down and watch for icy streets and roadways.
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Air Stagnation Advisory for the region.
WHAT
Poor air quality.
WHERE
Greater the Portland Metro Area, the Lower Columbia area and the Central Willamette Valley. In Washington, the greater Vancouver area and I-5 corridor in Cowlitz County.
WHEN
Until noon Friday.
IMPACTS
Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Portions of the Portland and Vancouver metro area, especially near the Columbia River Gorge will see the least issues due to east wind providing mixing. Areas nearby such as the Tualatin Valley and the lower Columbia can expect more stagnant air through the period.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe.
Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
