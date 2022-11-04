The National Weather Service (NWS) Portland Weather Forecast Office is predicting a strong atmospheric river will bring heavy rains and high wind to Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington through Saturday morning.
High Winds
The NWS has issued a High Wind Warning for parts of the county through 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.
Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines. Possible southwest winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 to 65 mph.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Fasten or shelter loose objects before the onset of winds.
