All lanes of Highway 30 are now open following a tree that had fallen across power lines near Rainier.
Smoke and gusty east winds continue to challenge drivers in Columbia County, the Portland area and Willamette Valley from wildfires in eastern and center Oregon.
Fire danger is now extreme due to current conditions.
The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday.
WHAT
East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph expected. Locally stronger wind gusts are likely across the ridgetops.
WHERE
In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
WHEN
Until 1 p.m. Tuesday.
IMPACTS
Tree limbs and even whole trees will be susceptible to being blown down. Be prepared for power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
FIRE CONCERNS
Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread. Use extreme caution with potential ignition sources.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
