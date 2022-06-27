The National Weather Service (NWS) is continuing a Heat Advisory through 10 p.m. Monday, June 27 for our region.
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90s in our region. The hot weather may cause heat illnesses, according to the NWS and health officials, who urge the following precautions:
Drinking plenty of fluids.
Stay out of the sun and in air-conditioned areas if possible.
Check on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Wildfire danger
Local fire agencies are also urging caution.
With the predicted heat and east winds, there is a higher potential for fire danger and fire districts in Columbia County have closed open burning through 11:59 p.m. Monday, June 27.
All open burning is prohibited. This does not include recreational campfires. portable propane/patio fireplaces and charcoal barbecues, according to a release from the fire districts.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Clatskanie Fire District, Scappoose Fire District, Clatskanie Fire District, Mist-Birkenfeld Fire District, Vernonia Fire District, and the Oregon Department of Forestry urge safe recreational burning.
"Carelessness is the biggest cause of wildfires, so it is everyone's responsibility to practice fire safety," the release states. "Escaped fires of any kind resulting inn property damage or requiring suppression efforts from a fire agency may result in fines and individual financial responsibility for damages caused."
