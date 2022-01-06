The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for our region through Friday, Jan. 7.
Excessive rain is causing high water along streets and roadways that can challenge drivers. First responders urge drivers to slow down.
What
Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt remains possible.
Where
Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.
When
Thursday through Friday.
Impacts
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of larger rivers and streams. A Flood Advisory remains in effect for much of the region for minor flooding of small streams and creeks, as well as areas of poor drainage.
See more about staying safe during flooding at http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Precautionary/preparedness actions
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Follow weather developments 24/7 here at thechiefnews.com. For road conditions, check TripCheck.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.