The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Smoke and a Dense Fog Advisories for the region. Forecasters say incoming rain should help clear away the conditions this week.

WHAT

Areas of dense smoke through the day, with areas of dense fog this morning. Visibilities of a quarter of a mile or less at times. However, visibilities will improve at times this afternoon into this evening, with 1 to 3 miles in smoke.

WHERE

Portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.

WHEN

For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 a.m. this morning. For the Dense Smoke Advisory, until noon Wednesday.

IMPACTS

Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS

Very unhealthy air quality conditions due to the dense smoke will continue into Monday. For more information on latest air quality conditions, go online to the the Oregon Department of Environment Quality or the Southwest Clean Air Agency.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Smoke, fog, air advisories

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Smoke Advisory that remains in effect until 12 p.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service has also issued a Dense Gog Advisory, which remains in effect until 11 a.m. today.

The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 12 p.m. Thursday.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday morning.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.

