The National Weather Service Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday June 26 to 11 p.m. Monday, June 28.

Dangerously hot temperatures of 100 to 105 likely, with temperatures of 105 to 110 possible. The hottest day overall will likely be Sunday. Overnight low temperatures mostly 65 to 70 degrees, but a few spots such as the Columbia River Gorge and the Portland Vancouver metro area may only cool down to the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday nights.

Inland valleys of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, Columbia River Gorge, Hood River Valley, the Willapa Hills and south Washington Cascade Foothills.

The NWS Excessive Heat Warning also applies to the North Oregon and Southwest Washington Coasts from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 27.

Dangerously hot temperatures of up to 100 degrees expected well inland. High temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s in the coastal valleys expected, with cooler temperatures at the beaches.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The hot daytime temperatures, combined with warm overnight lows, will result in high heat risk and heat related stress.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational safety, health authorities and first responders recommend scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Cooling Centers are established in the area. See attached.

