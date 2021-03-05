Oregon State Police assisted the Depoe Bay Fire District in contacting four property owners who’s homes potentially could be affected by erosion damage.
The damage has been caused by high tides along a stretch of the beach in Lincoln County.
According to the OSP Facebook post, the Lincoln County Oregon Emergency Management Coordinator is helping determine the next steps for the homeowners.
"Never underestimate the power of nature," OSP stated on its Facebook page.
