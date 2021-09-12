Have you been wondering how you can lend a helping hand at testing or vaccination events in Columbia County? Now is the time!
The Columbia County Public Health Department is now accepting volunteer applications for COVID-19 testing and vaccination assistance.
We are looking for reliable and enthusiastic individuals who would like to volunteer for clinical and non-clinical positions. We are building volunteer teams to support immunization and testing events throughout the upcoming months. Our teams need greeters, vaccinators, registration and check-in assistants, clinical and non-clinical monitors, and supply runners.
How to volunteer
Your first step towards volunteering for this team is to go online (https://tinyurl.com/ftrpmbxy) and fill out the Columbia County Public Health Volunteer Interest Form.
Once your completed form is received, the department’s volunteer coordinator will review your application and send a follow-up email with instructions for completing the county volunteer form, volunteer agreement, and the disclosure and authorization for a background check.
After the Columbia County Public Health Department approves your application, you will receive onboarding information from the Volunteer Coordinator, including instructions for the required HIPAA and information security trainings. Upon completion of these steps, the volunteer coordinator will work with you to schedule shifts, assign positions, provide position descriptions, and answer questions as they come up.
If you have any questions regarding volunteering to help at these events, please call the Public Health Volunteer Coordinator at 503-397-7247.
