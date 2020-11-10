Leticia Ramirez captured this video of swirling leaves and debris near the path of the tornado.
Update posted at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 10
The National Weather Service now confirms that a small tornado touched down in St. Helens around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
"We have video that we received from a citizen that shows the tornado touching down and flying debris and based on law enforcement reports from the scene, it appears that it has the characteristics that we look for in a tornado," National Weather Service Meteorologist Rebecca Muessle told The Chronicle. "We are not expecting any more tornadoes, but there could be more rotating clouds similar to tornadoes. We ask that if you see these rotating clouds, especially if they start to head to the ground, that you head indoors due to the possible danger."
Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) reports they also got calls from citizens spotting the tornado.
"We received reports of a potential tornado in the area of Columbia Boulevard near Cherrywood," CRFR interim Chief Eric Smythe told The Chronicle. "Fire crews arrived in the area and found several structures damaged, mainly the roofs. We have no reports of injuries at this time."
Previous Chief coverage posted at 2:00 p.m. Nov. 10
A small tornado may have touched down in the Pittsburg Road area of St. Helens about one hour ago, according to the National Weather in Portland.
"We did get a report of a roof off of a home and a report of limbs from a large evergreen tree that may have damage a couple of other homes or buildings," meteorologist David Elson told The Chronicle.
Two trees fell on Laurie and Gary Hallaian's property off of Pittsburgh road. One fell in the front, and the other toward the back side of the house. Both narrowly missed the house itself, but one destroyed part of the back deck.
"Both windows are plastered in debris," Laurie Hallaian said.
A patch of fence dividing the Hallaians' property with their neighbors was blown down as well, marking the storm's trail.
Neighbors in the area said they heard debris hitting their homes and saw a flurry of leaves swirling down the neighborhood.
It's thought the storm blew in from down toward McBride Elementary School where another tree was knocked over.
Elson said the weather service is attempting to send someone to St. Helens to check out the situation to confirm if it was a tornado.
Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said the department received reports of a tornado in the area but had no additional information.
There have been no reports on any injuries.
Elson said the current weather conditions in the region with wind sear and unstable air are a mix that could produce such small tornadoes.
"It is not an everyday occurrence but maybe once or twice a year well see something like this on average." he said.
