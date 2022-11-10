The veterans’ service officer in Columbia County is Erin Nolan, who is accredited by the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs.
At the Columbia County Veterans Service Office (VSO) at 125 North 17th St. in St. Helens, Nolan has been working mostly with veterans seeking service-connected disability benefits. She also is involved with pension benefits for low-income combat veterans, burial benefits, and spousal benefits for deceased veterans.
“My job is to assist veterans through the process,” she said.
She assists veterans in preparing paperwork to obtain financial assistance from the federal Department of Veterans Affairs. The VSO also helps homeless veterans and veterans at risk of homelessness to obtain stable housing.
The VSO is available to all qualifying veterans and veteran family members residing in Oregon, with preference for those residing in Columbia County.
To be eligible, one must be a veteran or a member of a veteran family. A veteran must have served and been discharged under a condition other than dishonorable. A veteran is defined as a single person or a family in which the head of household or spouse of the head is a veteran by the above definition. Also, household income must be no more than 50% of area mean income.
Nolan reports an increase in calls regarding Camp Lejeune, a Marine Corps base in Jacksonville, North Carolina, where there was a contaminated water problem from 1953 to 1987. She attributes the increase to the Pact Act, which Congress passed in August of this year.
The Pact Act expands Veterans Administration benefits for veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances. It helps veterans who previously were denied benefits in some of those cases, Nolan said.
“The Pact Act opened the door for new conditions and new locations,” she said.
Nolan said hearing loss heads the list of the most service-related conditions reported by the veterans. For younger veterans, physical issues such as joint problems are more often found. Older veterans tend to report heart trouble, cancer, and diabetes.
Vietnam veterans’ problems tend to be Agent Orange and prostate cancer, she said.
The VSO office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office may be reached at 503-366-6580.
