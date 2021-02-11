The National Weather Service's Winter Storm Warning remains in effect from noon today until noon Friday for our region, including the cities of Clatskanie and St. Helens.
THE SYSTEM
A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry precipitation to much of the region tonight into Friday. Another round of frozen wintery precipitation will spread across portions of the region Friday night into Saturday.
With the next storm arriving Friday night, there is high potential for significant ice accumulations in the Coast Range, Willapa Hills and across the Central Willamette Valley and perhaps across the southern Portland metro. There is also high potential of significant snowfall for inland areas from Cowlitz River Valley to the Portland/Vancouver metro area, and areas to the east through the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley.
WHAT
Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.
IMPACTS
Plan on snow and ice covered roadways. Power outages and tree damage are possible due to ice. Travel could be challenging at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. In Oregon visit TripCheck.com.
