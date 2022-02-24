Light snow fell early Thursday morning across Columbia County, challenging drivers and forcing schools to delay normal starting times and finally close.
The Clatskanie, Rainier, St.Helens and Scappoose Districts began the morning with an announcement that they were operating on a two-hour delay, but as the adverse weather conditions continued, the districts were closed.
First responders urge drivers to prepare for slick travel conditions and drive accordingly.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a transition over the next few days with warming temperatures and rain showers.
