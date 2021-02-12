The National Weather Service is continuing a Winter Storm Warning for our region through noon today.
The System
A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry precipitation to much of the region through today. The first system continues to push inland this morning with a brief break in the afternoon before the next storm.
With the next storm arriving Friday night, there is high potential for significant ice accumulations in the Coast Range, Willapa Hills and across the Central Willamette Valley and perhaps across the southern Portland metro.
There is also high potential of significant snowfall for inland areas from Cowlitz River Valley to the Portland/Vancouver metro area, and areas to the east through the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley.
WHAT
Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth to two tenths of an inch.
WHERE
In Oregon, Lower Columbia. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.
WHEN
Until noon today.
IMPACTS
Plan on snow and ice covered roadways. Travel could be challenging at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.Visit TripCheck.com for Oregon travel updates.
