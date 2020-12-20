FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
The Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of Northwest Oregon, including the following areas, Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Oregon Coast, Central Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, North Oregon Coast, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon Cascades and South Willamette Valley.
* Through this evening
* Moderate to heavy rain will continue through Sunday afternoon, with rain becoming less heavy Sunday evening as the axis of heaviest rain begins lifting well to the north.
* Excessive rainfall could lead to river flooding as well as flooding of small streams and urban areas. Heavy rain across the north Oregon Cascades could cause minor debris flows over and near recent burn areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People, structures, and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons, and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides.
Previous Chief coverage
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a urban and small stream flood advisory for Columbia County until 3 p.m.
At 10:53 a.m., One to three inches of rain have fallen overnight into this morning. As a result numerous small streams are running full, with minor flooding reported along them.
Additional rainfall of up to one inch is possible over the area through the rest of the day. Expect minor flooding to continue along small streams, possibly flooding low-lying roadways at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.