Update post April 23
Work on U.S. Highway 101 south of Wheeler at milepost 47 was completed Friday night, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The road is open in both directions. A rock screen is in place over the landslide area.
Previous coverage posted April 21
U.S. Highway 101 is closed south of Wheeler at milepost 47 beginning at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, April 21, to continue rock containment screen installation for landslide repair.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), the closure and detour will continue until the project is completed or until 7 p.m.
All traffic will be detoured via Miami Foley Road. Watch for signs and flaggers.
The slide occurred on U.S. 101 at milepoint 47 on March 15, closing the road for over a day for cleanup and slope stabilization. For the past month traffic has been flagged through a single lane, while a concrete barrier blocked falling rocks from the road.
Check TripCheck for current road status.
