Update posted at 11:30 a.m.
US Highway 30 has reopened after a crash earlier today about halfway between Clatskanie and Rainier, according to ODOT.
Please use caution in these wintry weather conditions
Previous coverage posted at 8:45 a.m.
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reports that Highway 30 may be closed for several hours about halfway between Clatskanie and Rainier due to a crash.
ODOT encourages drivers to use another route or delay your trip, please slow down in these weather conditions, and watch for emergency responders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.