Update posted at 9 a.m.
I-5 at Highway 99W area is now open.
Previous Chronicle coverage post at 6:30 a.m.
All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are closed at Highway 99W in Southwest Portland following a wrong-way crash early Tuesday.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that traffic must exit the freeway at Exit 294, and may return to the northbound lanes at Terwilliger Boulevard. As an alternate route to downtown Portland, traffic may use Highway 217 north to Highway 26 east.
The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours as crews cleanup an extensive debris field.
