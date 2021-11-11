Update posted at 7:15 p.m.
Oregon State Police (OSP) have released details of a law enforcement investigation in which an officer has been critically injured.
In a release, OSP states that at approximately 3:31 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, OSP Troopers were involved in a police incident involving a fleeing suspect on Highway 30 milepost 31 west of St. Helens, when the suspect vehicle rammed an OSP Patrol car and struck an OSP Trooper.
The Trooper was taken by ground ambulance to Emanuel Hospital in critical condition. The investigation is being handled by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The Oregon State Police will not be releasing any information about the incident.
The identity of the OSP Trooper is not being released at this time.
Follow this developing story at thechiefnews.com.
Previous coverage posted at 4:45 p.m.
All lanes of U.S. 30 are closed in both directions following a crash at milepost 30, west of St. Helens.
The Oregon Department of Transportation expects an extended closure for cleanup and reconstruction. Travelers should find an alternate route or expect delays.
