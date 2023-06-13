Update posted at 11:45 a.m.
Highway 101 has reopened just south of Seaside after a report of a gas leak, according to the Oregon Department of Transpoirtation (ODOIT).
Please expect delays for a while as traffic catches up, and remember to slow down for utility and emergency response crews.
Previous coverage posted at 10:30 a.m.
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reports that Highway 101 is closed just south of Seaside from Rippet Road to Avenue U due to a gas leak.
At the time of this report, there was no estimated time for reopening the highway. ODOT asks travelers to postpone their trips if possible, or use an alternate route and slow down for utility and emergency response crews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.