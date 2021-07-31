Update posted at 5:45 p.m. July 31
The Oregon Department of Transportation reports Highway 6 is open following a head-on crash just west of Glenwood at milepost 30 earlier today.
No other details of the incident were available at the time of the ODOT report.
Previous Chief coverage posted at 3:15 p.m.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reports a head-on crash has closed Highway 6, the Wilson River Highway, nine miles west of Glenwood at milepost 30.
This will be an extended closure for a law enforcement investigation and reconstruction. The road is closed at milepost 28 west of the crash and at milepost 33 east of the crash. There is no detour.
Variable message signs have been posted just east of Tillamook on Highway 6 and on Highway 26 in Washington County warning travelers of the closures. Travelers should avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect long delays.
Get updates at TripCheck.com.
