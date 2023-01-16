Update posted Jan. 16
Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and her husband continues to recover after being struck by a vehicle in Portland.
Bonamici has released the following statement on her Facebook page.
"Thank you to everyone for your well wishes, and to the first responders and health care workers who provided the care we needed. My husband and I are continuing to recover at home, and are grateful for your kind thoughts and support."
Previous coverage posted Jan. 15
Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and her husband, Judge Michael Simon, are recovering after Portland Police said the two were stuck by a vehicle.
According to police, the incident happened in Northwest Portland Friday night Jan. 13, while the two were walking in a crosswalk at NW Everett Street and 129th Avenue. Investigating officers reported that the congresswoman and her husband were struck by a slow moving vehicle. The driver remained at the scene.
Portland media reports that a spokesperson for the congresswoman said Bonamici was treated for a concussion and cut on her head and her husband suffered only minor injuries.
Bomamici was released from the hospital and expected to make a full recovery, according to the Portland media reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.