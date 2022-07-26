The National Weather Service (NWS) is continuing its Excessive Heat Warning for our region until 9 p.m. Thursday, July 28.
The warning was first issued Sunday, July 24.
The extensive mid-summer heat wave will produce dangerous conditions in Columbia County and throughout the Pacific Northwest this week, according to the NWS.
NWS Meteorologist John Bumgardner in Portland said high pressure has slowly reestablished over the Northwest leading to the hot conditions.
“We have a very weak low-level flow and we won’t have down sloping winds, which will allow temperatures to warm up quite a bit, likely to into 90s and possibly to the low 100s, especially in urbanized areas,” he said.
Relief from the heat will be slow in coming.
“Wednesday and Thursday likely will be the hottest days,” Bumgardner said. “It will start to gradually cool down to the low 90s possibly by Saturday.”
The Oregon Coast would likely be one area to escape the heat. Daytime temperatures from Astoria to Brookings will range into the upper 60s and 70s during the week.
Excessive Heat Warning
The NWS said dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 98 to 103 were expected throughout the Portland metropolitan area.
That extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
The NWS alert also listed the following safety precautions:
• Drink plenty of fluids.
• Stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun.
• Check on relatives and neighbors.
• Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
• Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
• When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
• Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
• Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
• Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
• Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Columbia County officials also issued a warning about the hot weather and placed the NWS alert on the county’s website Monday, July 25.
Heat history
It was a little over a year ago that the Northwest set all-time record highs when a blistering heat wave evolved in late June 2021. During that historic weather event, the Oregon state record of 119, previously set at multiple locations, was tied at Pelton Dam, located about 90 miles southeast of Portland.
Temperatures reached 116 degrees in portions of Columbia County on June 29, 2021.
