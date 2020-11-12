Update posted at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12
Governor Kate Brown will hold a press availability Friday to announce new measures to address Oregon's alarming spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. She will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Health & Science University.
The Chief will follow the governor's media event and will provide details as they become available.
Previous Chief coverage posted at 1:45 p.m. Nov. 12
Oregon continues to break its own record of highest daily new case counts. Thursday, Nov. 12, there were 1,122 cases of COVID-19 reported by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and four new deaths.
Eight new cases were reported in Columbia County, bringing the county's new total to 332 since the onset of the pandemic.
The state total number of cases is at 53,779 and daily reported cases have been on the rise. Part of the spike in cases can be partially attributed to at least five Halloween events, the OHA reported.
"Small social gatherings continue to act as a catalyst for COVID-19 transmission: for example, a portion of this week's rising cases can be attributed to at least five Halloween events, from small social gatherings to a party attended by more than 100 people," the OHA reported.
Today's new cases have not yet been attributed to a source and remain under investigation by the OHA.
Health officials continue to urge Oregonians to follow public safety guidelines and take personal and community protective measures. The OHA asks for people to:
- Limit social gatherings to your household, or no more than six people if the gathering includes those from outside your household.
- Reduce the frequency of those social gatherings (the majority of Oregonians are now socializing three times or less every two weeks).
- Keep the same six people in your social gathering circle.
- While these social gathering precautions are in place for the nine counties covered by Governor Brown’s “pause” declaration, they are effective COVID-19 prevention steps for all Oregonians.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (20), Clackamas (102), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Crook (5), Curry (3), Deschutes (28), Douglas (14), Grant (4), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (123), Jefferson (1), Josephine (4), Klamath (9), Lane (65), Lincoln (1), Linn (8), Marion (102), Morrow (3), Multnomah (351), Polk (19), Umatilla (44), Union (2), Wasco (5), Washington (169), and Yamhill (26).
