Update posted at 1 p.m. Oct. 27
Three new cases of COVID-19 are reported in Columbia County by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) as of Oct. 27. That increases the total case count in the county to 269.
The OHA reported 391 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing Oregon's total to 42,808.
COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 664.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (3), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (5), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (5), Douglas (9), Harney (11), Jackson (25), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (31), Linn (6), Malheur (10), Marion (72), Multnomah (72), Polk (3), Umatilla (22), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (50), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (6).
Previous Chief coverage posted Oct. 26
Columbia County's COVID-19 cases have jumped by seven, pushing the total cases to 266, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
Statewide, the OHA reported 339 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,436. Two additional deaths were also reported Monday, rising the state total to 655, as of Oct. 26.
Columbia County's only pandemic-related death occurred in early August.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (41), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (8), Crook (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (1), Jackson (15), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lake (2), Lane (37), Linn (7), Malheur (2), Marion (40), Multnomah (90), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Washington (56), and Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 654th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 25 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
