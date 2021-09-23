COVID-19 cases among children in Oregon have been climbing over the past several weeks. Health officials have said the virus is not as severe in children as it is in adults.

Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz said two staff members and 10 students are currently quarantined.

"We are asking families to not send their students to school if they are having any COVID symptoms or if students do not feel well," she said. "Most of our staff are vaccinated and we strongly recommend that students 12 and older and eligible family members get vaccinated."

Hurowitz said in the event of an exposure, vaccinated staff or students do not have to quarantine if they are not showing symptoms.

"We have the ability to do rapid testing for staff and students if they are showing symptoms," she said. "The Health Center at Clatskanie Middle/High School is also able to test for COVID as well as provide vaccines on Tuesdays and Thursdays for anyone in the community."

The district has multiple levels of mitigation in the school buildings, from hand washing to desk barriers, and distancing.

"All staff and students wear masks except when eating," she said. "We have lunch outdoors for the elementary students and at Clatskanie Middle High School there are barriers set up on the lunch tables. All of our efforts are to keep staff and students safe."

The quarantined Clatskanie district students are receiving their school work from teachers through CANVAS or Google Classroom.

According to Hurowitz, the Columbia County Health Department has been very responsive and collaborative during the pandemic.

"They, like many state agencies, are understaffed," Hurowitz said.

Rainier School District

Since the beginning of the school year Rainier School District has had 18 positive cases among staff and students, according to Rainier School Superintendent Joseph Hattrick.

"Any time we receive word that there is a positive case in our school community, we work directly with public health to determine who may have been exposed," he said. "As a result, this year approximately 160 students and staff have been required to quarantine. When determining potential exposure, Public health looks at proximity, adherence to mask wearing, indoor or outdoor, type of exposure, vaccination status, along with other factors.

Hattrick said the district have been informing parents of the mandates and in a letter that he was planning to send out to parents this week, in which Hattrict said he recognizes that the pandemic has become, "overly politicized." In the letter, Hattrick asks parents and families to:

Treat your child’s school, teacher, administrator, and others with grace and understanding as we are simply doing what is necessary to limit the impact of COVID-19 on our community.

Please keep yourself or child(ren) home if any symptoms are present.

Please wear a mask when around others.

Talk to your doctor about the vaccine and contact the Rainier Health Clinic or our district nurse if you are interested in receiving a vaccination.

Rainier has been providing a vaccine clinic through the health clinic on campus every Thursday for those interested.

Hattrick said Columbia County Public Health has been consistent in providing the Rainier School District the support it needs.

"What school districts and public health are going through is challenging but through teamwork between agencies we have been able to do what is necessary," he said. "I believe one thing the pandemic is showing us is that COVID doesn't discriminate and it is important that when students, staff, families, or community contract COVID or need to quarantine, there should be no blame or judgement. I have been incredibly appreciative of those families who have kept the district informed of positive cases and symptoms so we can continue to work to keep our community safe."

Hattrick said this is a challenging time .

"My hope is that the community will continue to work together to ensure we all remain safe and navigate this pandemic together," he said.

Nearly 700 Beaverton School District students are isolated or in quarantine because of possible exposure to COVID-19, according to Portland media reports.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), here are the symptoms of COVID-19 among children that parents should watch for:

Fever

Fatigue

Headache

Myalgia

Cough

Nasal congestion or rhinorrhea

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

Nausea or vomiting

Poor appetite or poor feeding