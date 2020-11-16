Update posted at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 16
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reports COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 765.
The OHA also reported 781 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, Nov. 16, bringing the state total to 57,646.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (6), Clackamas (71), Columbia (5), Coos (4), Crook (1), Deschutes (35), Douglas (9), Hood River (3), Jackson (59), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lake (2), Lane (41), Linn (11), Malheur (5), Marion (103), Multnomah (231), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (10), Union (23), Wasco (1), Washington (118), and Yamhill (11).
Previous Chief coverage posted at 6 a.m. Nov. 16
Columbia County saw 23 cases of COVID-19 since Friday, Nov. 13, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Statewide, the OHA reports 3,041 new cases through the weekend.
The state’s COVD-19 death toll has reached 761.
Gov. Kate brown has ordered a statewide pause to take effect Wednesday, Nov. 18, to slow the pandemic.
In response to rising COVID-19 cases statewide, Gov. Kate Brown has issued a two-week freeze…
On Sunday, the OHA reported 868 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 56,880.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (13), Clackamas (86), Clatsop (3), Columbia (8), Coos (5), Curry (2), Deschutes (13), Douglas (16), Gilliam (1), Harney (5), Hood River (7), Jackson (37), Josephine (4), Klamath (2), Lake (3), Lane (57), Lincoln (2), Linn (6), Malheur (12), Marion (176), Multnomah (184), Polk (18), Umatilla (47), Union (19), Wasco (6), Washington (110), and Yamhill (26).
On Saturday, Nov. 14, the OHA reported COVID-19 had claimed six more lives in Oregon and the number of cases that day reached 1,097.
The confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Nov. 14 are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (17), Clackamas (144), Clatsop (5), Columbia (11), Coos (14), Crook (8), Deschutes (47), Douglas (23), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (109), Jefferson (11), Josephine (9), Klamath (20), Lake (2), Lane (77), Lincoln (10), Linn (34), Malheur (19), Marion (59), Morrow (6), Multnomah (146), Polk (15), Umatilla (39), Union (5), Wasco (17), Washington (191), and Yamhill (37).
On Friday, Nov. 13, the OHA reported 1,076 new cases and seven COVID-19 deaths.
The new cases reported Nov. 13 are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (18), Clackamas (95), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Coos (6), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (28), Douglas (26), Gilliam (1), Harney (6), Hood River (2), Jackson (91), Jefferson (15), Josephine (7), Klamath (4), Lake (4), Lane (77), Lincoln (2), Linn (15), Malheur (39), Marion (123), Morrow (3), Multnomah (247), Polk (14), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (40), Union (10), Wallowa (2), Wasco (3), Washington (148), and Yamhill (31).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.