The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows increased daily cases and increases in hospitalizations and deaths from the previous week.
OHA reported 2,964 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, March 29 through Sunday, April 4. That represents a 21% increase from the previous week.
New COVID-19 related hospitalizations rose to 150, up from 137 last week.
Reported COVID-19 related deaths rose to 19, up from 10 last week.
There were 93,357 tests for COVID-19 for the week of March 28 through April 4 — an 1.4% increase from last week. The percentage of positive tests rose from 3.7% to 4.5%.
People 70 years of age and older have accounted for 40% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 77% of COVID-19 related deaths.
This week
There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,434, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 481 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 168,128.
There are 33 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,427, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
The OHA reported 544 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 167,658.
Oregon pausing exposure notification app
This week OHA decided to pause the ongoing planning of the Exposure Notification (EN) application project rollout for Oregon to focus on vaccinations and other priority efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past six months, OHA has benefitted from discussions with local public health departments and other partners, which highlighted the benefits and costs of any early notification app, including the intensive efforts state and local health officials would need to undertake to promote the app and address likely gaps in its adoption across Oregon’s diverse communities, as well as the added contact tracing demands full adoption would place on county public health staff.
OHA officials said they appreciate the feedback agency staff heard from its partners working in local communities. State health officials reached the decision after consultation with Gov. Kate Brown’s office.
“Approximately two dozen states have chosen not to deploy smartphone-based apps at this time and instead to rely on other tools to stop the spread of COVID-19," OHA Public Health Director Rachael Banks said. "Oregon is focused on building trust with people in communities across the state to get all Oregonians vaccinated and sustain the other COVID-19 prevention practices, such as wearing a mask, staying physically distant and limiting the size and frequency of indoor social get-togethers. These strategies have prevented more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths in our state. We’ll continue to prioritize these approaches because they remain our best bet to end the pandemic.”
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 32,955 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 21,170 doses were administered on April 5 and 11,785 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on April 5
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,040,314 doses of Pfizer, 938,182 doses of Moderna and 51,618 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 784,476 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,290,755 people who have had at least one dose.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 1,306,305 doses of Pfizer, 1,187,500 doses of Moderna and 168,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 163, which is 14 fewer than yesterday. There are 42 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is unchanged from yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (11), Clackamas (86), Clatsop (1), Columbia (5), Coos (10), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (35), Douglas (7), Grant (9), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (2), Josephine (12), Klamath (21), Lane (41), Lincoln (3), Linn (17), Malheur (4), Marion (36), Multnomah (68), Polk (10), Sherman (1), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (8), Union (4), Wasco (1), Washington (97) and Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 2,395th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 28 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,396th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Feb. 28 and died on March 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,397th COVID-19 death is a 36-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on March 24 and died on April 5 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,398th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on March 24 and died on April 5 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,399th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on March 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,400th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on March 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,401st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on March 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,402nd COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on March 21 and died on April 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,403rd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on March 21 and died on April 3 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,404th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died on Feb. 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,405th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Jan. 19 and died on Feb. 10 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,406th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on March 12 and died on March 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,407th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on March 10 and died on March 19 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,408th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on Jan. 9 and died on Feb. 11 at St. Charles Bend hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,409th COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Jan. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,410th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Feb. 22 and died on March 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,411st COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on March 23 and died on March 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,412nd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Feb. 11 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,413rd COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 15 and died on March 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,414th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 8 and died on March 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,415th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 10 and died on March 20 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,416th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Jan. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,417th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on March 14 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,418th COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Feb. 2 and died on April 3 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,419th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Wasco County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Jan. 27 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,420th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Feb. 1 and died on March 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,421st COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Feb. 25 and died on March 2 at OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,422nd COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Washington County who died on March 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,423rd COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Washington County who died on March 22 at Providence Portland Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,424th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Feb. 26 and died on March 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,425th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Feb. 26 and died on March 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,426th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Feb. 26 and died on March 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,427th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Jan. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
Visit the Oregon Health Authority's website.
