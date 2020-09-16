Update posted on Sept. 16

The Clatskanie School District has resumed operations after being closed on Tuesday due to the poor air quality caused by regional wildfires.

District officials said they continue to monitor the air quality to ensure safety.

Previous Chief coverage posted Sept. 15

The Clatskanie School District has canceled classes, remote learning, and student meal services due to the lingering wildfire smoke.

"We are monitoring air quality and cancelled classes and meal delivery because of poor air quality," Clatskanie School District Cathy Hurowitz told The Chief. "We will monitor the air quality daily and make decisions on a day by day basis."

Hurowitz said the district will treat smoke day cancellations as it would snow days. She added that the district has over 10% of its students without reliable internet service.

"It is our intention to get back to educating our students as soon as possible," she said. "The air quality is supposed to be better later in the week. I am sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."

Hurowitz said students, parents, teachers and staff need to heed state and local health warnings.

"I want families and staff to stay safe and healthy so that we can return to instruction," she said. "In the meantime stay inside and follow the recommendations from the Oregon Health Authority."

The National Weather Service is forecasting showers by Thursday that could help clear the air.