Closures and Delays
- The Clatskanie School District is closed.
- Rainier (OR) School District is closed.
- Jewell School District is closed.
Clatskanie Sports All of Monday, April 11 Clatskanie School District athletic contests/practices have been cancelled due to the weather.
Columbia County
Due to the inclement weather, Columbia County government offices and the State Courts will open at 10:30 am today, April 11. Updates will occur as more information becomes available. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Road Works Department will remain open.
Northwest Regional ESD
Washington Service Center - 2 hr delay; Columbia Service Center - 2 hr delay; Tillamook Service Center - 2 hr delay; Outdoor School - closed.
Road Closures
Highway 47 at milepost 34 in the Clatskanie area was blocked due to downed trees.
Cornelius Pass Road is closed between Northwest Skyline Boulevard and Highway 30 by multiple downed trees and power lines, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The road was expected to be closed all day Monday.
Reopened
All lanes of westbound U.S. 26, the Sunset Highway, are again open from Interstate 405 to OR 217. The highway was closed through much of the day Monday by trees brought down onto the road by heavy snow.
Check TripCheck.com for the latest road closure details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.