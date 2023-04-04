- Jewell School District 2 hours late.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Online Poll
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
Articles
- Most Viewed / Sports: Little League returns for 50th season
- Who We Are: Building the Great Bird
- Caring Community: Selling Tulips for Scholarships
- Decisions Pending: Hospital feasibility study nearing competition
- Seaweed: It's not just in the ocean
- What About the Woodpecker? OSU research reveals breeding habits, forest management
- Oregon Spring Cleanup: You can make a difference
- Current E Edition
- $38M Coming to Oregon: Funding for fish and wildlife conservation, outdoor access
- TCC E-Edition for 3-31-23
Articles
- Most Viewed / Sports: Little League returns for 50th season
- Who We Are: Building the Great Bird
- Caring Community: Selling Tulips for Scholarships
- Decisions Pending: Hospital feasibility study nearing competition
- Seaweed: It's not just in the ocean
- What About the Woodpecker? OSU research reveals breeding habits, forest management
- Oregon Spring Cleanup: You can make a difference
- Current E Edition
- $38M Coming to Oregon: Funding for fish and wildlife conservation, outdoor access
- TCC E-Edition for 3-31-23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.