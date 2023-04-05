A local women’s group is again using tulips to raise funds for scholarships.
The Clatskanie chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O. has been active since it was founded in 1869. To gain insight into the P.E.O. and its fundraising activities in Clatskanie, The Chief has reached out to member Deborah Hazen.
The Chief: Specifically, what is this group, when did the local chapter start, and how does it benefit our community?
Deborah Hazen: P.E.O. stands for Philanthropic Educational Organization. It is an international women’s organization founded in 1869 with chapters throughout the United States and Canada, and total membership of about 230,000. Clatskanie’s Chapter T, with 34 currently active members, was founded in 1919. It is the oldest of the three chapters in Columbia County. There are also chapters in St. Helens and Vernonia.
The Chief: Beyond the annual tulip sale, what other fundraisers does this group conduct and why?
Hazen: In addition to building bonds of friendship, sisterhood, and mutual respect between its members, P.E.O. promotes educational opportunities for women worldwide through a series of scholarships and educational loan funds on the international, state, and local levels. P.E.O. also owns Cottey College, a private women’s college in Nevada, Missouri.
The Clatskanie’s Chapter T gives a Character and Leadership Award to a graduating Clatskanie High School girl each year. In addition to the tulip sale, Chapter T stages the annual “Pie in the Park” contest and sale in conjunction with the Clatskanie Heritage Days events, and, occasionally other events open to the public.
The Chief: Over the years how much money has been raised by this group and what does that money support?
Hazen: From the fundraisers, Chapter T donates several thousand dollars each year to state and international P.E.O. scholarship and loan programs. Additionally, the chapter sponsors local women for the state and international scholarship programs, as well as the Ida Loyd Walrod Scholarship sponsored by the St. Helens Chapter.
Over the years Chapter T has successfully obtained many thousands of dollars in scholarships for dozens of local women. More information about applying for P.E.O. scholarships may be obtained by contacting Chapter T education committee chair Becki Horness, at 503-308.-2363.
Membership in P.E.O. is by invitation. Those interested in becoming a P.E.O. may talk to a local member or contact membership chair Betty Palmrose at, 503-703-2956.
