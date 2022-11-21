At the November 14, Clatskanie School Board meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz.
The Clatskanie School Board issued the following statement:
Dear Clatskanie Community:
The Clatskanie School Board has worked with Superintendent Hurowitz to develop a plan for the transition of the District’s leadership that will take place prior to the end of December.
Superintendent Hurowitz has agreed to continue to work as our superintendent until the Board can identify and hire an interim superintendent to support the District through the end of the school year.
Superintendent Hurowitz’s leadership over the course of the last 5 years has moved our District forward and has helped us survive the challenges of the COVID school closures, we wish her the best in her next opportunity.
Hurowitz comments
"I did the best that I could with what I know, and I am grateful for the opportunity," Hurowitz told The Chief. "I wish the district the very best."
Hurowitz said she has yet to decide what's next.
"I am looking at my options," she said. "I am retired and I was working back."
Hurowitz was under the first year of a three-year contract with a value of an estimated $400,000 plus benefits which would be approximately 30%.
She became the Clatskanie School District Superintendent in 2018.
The Chief has reached out to members of the school board for further comments. Look for more details in the Nov. 18 print version of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.