The U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) announces that ranchers who have approved Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) applications through 2021 for forage losses due to severe drought or wildfire, will soon begin receiving emergency relief payments for increases in supplemental feed costs in 2021 through the Farm Service Agency’s Emergency Livestock Relief Program (ELRP).
Oregon FSA received more than 2,325 LFP applications, totaling nearly $32,000,000 in payments to livestock producers for the 2021 year LFP. Oregon is slated to issue approximately $26 million in ELRP payments, but this amount does not include any outstanding applications on existing 2021 LFP registers.
This is only Phase One of ELRP relief for livestock producers, and FSA will continue to evaluate and identify impacts of 2021 drought and wildfire on livestock producers to ensure equitable and inclusive distribution of much-needed emergency relief program benefits.
Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-raised Fish Program (ELAP) USDA also recently announced the offering of additional relief through the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-raised Fish Program (ELAP)
ELAP to help ranchers cover above normal costs of hauling livestock to forage or other grazing acres. This policy enhancement complements previously announced ELAP compensation for hauling feed to livestock. It is important to note that, unlike ELRP emergency relief benefits which are only applicable for eligible losses incurred in the 2021 calendar year, this ELAP livestock and feed hauling compensation will not only be retroactive for 2021 but will also be available for losses in 2022 and subsequent years.
To calculate ELAP program benefits, an online tool is currently available to help producers document and estimate payments to cover feed transportation cost increases caused by drought and will soon be updated to assist producers with calculations associated with drought related costs incurred for hauling livestock to forage.
ERP Emergency Relief Program (ERP) Assistance for Crop Producers
FSA is also developing a two-phased process to provide assistance to diversified, row crop and specialty crop operations that were impacted by an eligible natural disaster event in calendar years 2020 or 2021, through the Emergency Relief Program (ERP).
This program will provide assistance to crop producers and will follow a two-phased process similar to that of the livestock assistance with implementation of the first phase in the coming weeks. Phase one of the crop assistance program delivery will leverage existing Federal Crop Insurance or Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program data as the basis for calculating initial payments.
For more program information, the ELFP and ELAP news releases are available on the Oregon FSA website/State News Release at https://www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/Oregon/index. For assistance with these programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.
