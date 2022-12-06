The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS) confirmed the state’s first detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Columbia County.
The affected flock included approximately 20 chickens.
ODA personnel, in partnership with the USDA humanely euthanized the birds on the property to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system. There is no immediate public health concern due to the avian influenza virus detection.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the public health risk associated with these avian influenza detections in birds remains low. As a reminder, the proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 ˚F is recommended as a general food safety precaution.
ODA advises commercial poultry farms and backyard flock owners to be vigilant with biosecurity measures and surveillance. Reducing or eliminating contact between wild birds and domestic flocks is the best way to protect domestic birds from this disease.
Death or illness among domestic birds should be reported to ODA. Please report by calling 503-986-4711 (ALT phone 1-800-347-7028.)
Please contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) for wild birds. Do not collect or handle the birds but report the incident directly to ODFW at 1-866-968-2600 or Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.
For more tips to protect your backyard flock, visit ODA online at Avian Influenza or en Espańol at the Avian Influenza – Spanish.
