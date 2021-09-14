The New Youngs Bay Bridge (U.S. 101) in Astoria will close for two nights Sept. 15 and 16 for cable greasing and other regular maintenance activities.
The bridge will be closed each night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The alternative route for travelers during the closure is U.S. 101 Business using the Old Youngs Bay and Lewis and Clark River Bridges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.