Only one lane in each direction will be open on Highway 30 in Astoria from 6 p.m. until Thursday afternoon, Sept. 14.
Crews are resealing pavement between Columbia Avenue and Eighth Street and will reopen lanes as soon as the sealant is dry -- no earlier than 3 p.m. Thursday.
Please expect delays and drive carefully in the work zone - for your safety as well as for the workers' safety. Be sure to stay inside the traffic cones because wet sealant can be difficult to clean off your vehicle.
For details about this pedestrian and bicyclist safety project, visit https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=N00025
