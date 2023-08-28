The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reports Highway 30 is closed at milepost 59, just east of Clatskanie, due to a crash.
The highway might remain closed for a few hours including the morning rush hour.
Drivers are urged to use an alternate route or delay your trip if possible. Also, watch out for emergency responders.
For updates, visit TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.