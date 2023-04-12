Drivers should expect intermittent delays Wednesday and Thursday on Washington State Route 433 on the Lewis and Clark Bridge connecting Longview, Washinton and Rainier, Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
On Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13, Washington Department of Transportation crews and contractors will evaluate sections of the bridge. The work will require alternating single lane closures.
This evaluation is for upcoming finger joint replacement work, a project planned for summer 2023. The schedule has not been set for this work, which will require a total closure of the bridge across the Columbia River for up to six days. The best way to stay up-to-date on this future work is to sign up for email alerts.
What to expect this week during bridge evaluations
Beginning at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 12 flaggers will alternate travelers through a single lane in both directions of the SR 433 Lewis and Clark Bridge, until 2:30 p.m.
Beginning at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 13 flaggers will alternate travelers through a single lane in both directions of the SR 433 Lewis and Clark Bridge, until 11 p.m.
Travelers should plan ahead and expect delays of up to 20 minutes when flaggers are present.
As with any highway maintenance and construction project, travelers must exercise caution through the work zone. To keep both road users and road workers safe, travelers are asked to drive at slower speeds, have patience, obey warning signs and look for instructions from flagging personnel.
Know before you go
Before heading out the door, travelers can get real-time traveler information with the WSDOT mobile app or by visiting the real-time travel map webpage.
