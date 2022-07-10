Columbia County Public Works is advising drivers that a contractor will be doing heavy maintenance on the cell tower at Larson Road and Highway 30 July 13 and 14.
The repairs will require the closure of Larson Road from Highway 30 to Old Rainier Road for one day, possibly two. The contractor has identified a detour for large trucks that are using Apiary Road to use Heath Road.
Because of the severe angel at Apiary and Old Rainier, trucks will be directed by flaggers to use the Rainier High School's lower gravel parking lot to turn around as they go to and from Apiary Road.
Columbia County Public Works is asking drivers to be aware of the work and obey directions given by flaggers as they work to keep traffic moving safely through the area.
