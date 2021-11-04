Highway 47

Crews were dispatched to milepost 9 on Highway 47 near Clatskanie early Thursday morning, Nov. 4, following reports of a tree and power line in the roadway.

Crews were attempting to clear the highway as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

